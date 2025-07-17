Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $204,426.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,002.89. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $1,297,218 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

