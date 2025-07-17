Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 7,633 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

