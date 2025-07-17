Peter Daniel Charles Mason Purchases 2,580 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 2,580 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,222.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.44%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
