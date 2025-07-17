Peter Daniel Charles Mason Purchases 2,580 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 2,580 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,222.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,272,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 56,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

