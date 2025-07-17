Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Position Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,705. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,248 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $99.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.