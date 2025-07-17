PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

