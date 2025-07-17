Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.99. 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.