OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $217,000 in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $7,907,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

