OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,766 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 1.3%

PCG opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

