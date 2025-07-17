Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 458.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 202.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 343.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 352.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

IX stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Orix Corp Ads has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.