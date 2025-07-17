Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.37.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $244.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

