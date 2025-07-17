Opulen Financial Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $573.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average is $553.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

