OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.34. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

