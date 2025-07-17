Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 18,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Operadora de Sites Mexicanos to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

