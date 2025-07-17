Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.90 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 264.90 ($3.55). Approximately 25,134,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 9,016,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50 ($3.16).

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.93. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Featured Articles

