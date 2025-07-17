Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director James Eduard Fueg Sells 51,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director James Eduard Fueg sold 51,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$150,450.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 6.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.