Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director James Eduard Fueg Sells 51,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director James Eduard Fueg sold 51,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$150,450.00.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 6.4%
Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 0.75.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
