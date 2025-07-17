Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.