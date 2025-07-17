NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.61. NewJersey Resources has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 29.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 49,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

