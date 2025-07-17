New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,646 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Carpenter Technology worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $279.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average of $210.16. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

