New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of iRhythm Technologies worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30,928.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $157.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,350. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,050. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,356 shares of company stock valued at $796,882 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

