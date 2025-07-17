Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 369.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

