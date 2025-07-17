National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Q2 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.12. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

