National Bank Financial Forecasts Centerra Gold Q2 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

