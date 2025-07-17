National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:TXG Q2 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TXG opened at C$42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.44. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.01 and a 12 month high of C$49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.