National Bank Financial Estimates New Gold Q2 Earnings

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.68.

New Gold Trading Down 2.1%

TSE:NGD opened at C$6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.07.

Insider Activity at New Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Ankit Shah sold 42,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$242,103.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,747 shares of company stock valued at $663,463. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

