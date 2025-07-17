Napatree Capital LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

