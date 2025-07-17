Napatree Capital LLC Buys 527 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $244.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

