MTC Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,212 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

