MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 237,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 136,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

