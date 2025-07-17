Morgan Stanley Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $280.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.82.

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.63. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

