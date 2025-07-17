Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MANH stock opened at $199.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 876.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.