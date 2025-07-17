Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE INSP opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $161,486,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,267,000 after acquiring an additional 759,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 307,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 262,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,604,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

