Montis Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

