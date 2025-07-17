Montis Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $111.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

