Michael D. Mulford Purchases 1,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

