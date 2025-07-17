Members Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,844 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

