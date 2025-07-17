Members Trust Co Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.