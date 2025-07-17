Members Trust Co Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 189,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.