Members Trust Co Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

