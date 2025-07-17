Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,811 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

