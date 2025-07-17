Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 556,183 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.58% of Bruker worth $100,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

