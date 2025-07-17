Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,326,135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,326,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $131,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

