Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 796,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.66% of Antero Resources worth $83,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

