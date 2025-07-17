Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $98,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE MSI opened at $416.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.44 and a 200 day moving average of $431.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

