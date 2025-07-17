Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $91,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $188,595,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,398,000 after buying an additional 1,225,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,151,000 after buying an additional 685,145 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CCJ opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.49 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

