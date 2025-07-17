Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $139.90 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.96% of Zebra Technologies worth $139,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $319.47 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

