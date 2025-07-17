Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $105.54 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $105,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.