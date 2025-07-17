Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,729,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHX. Macquarie lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Shares of JHX opened at $26.68 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

