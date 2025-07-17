Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 209 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $127,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

