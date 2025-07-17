Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Magna International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Magna International had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

