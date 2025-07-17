Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James Financial

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.09 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.39%. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 197.50%.

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 144,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,201,567.44. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 525,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,638. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $108,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

